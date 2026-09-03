Job seekers protest outside Brajesh Pathak's residence over 3,284 posts
Hundreds of job seekers showed up outside the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, frustrated by delays in the recruitment process for 3,284 junior assistant typist posts.
Their main demand? Get the pending typing test done soon and speed up hiring through UPSSSC.
Pathak assures immediate UPSSSC action
Pathak met the crowd and said he'd push for immediate action: "I met the candidates and spoke to the UPSSSC Chairman. I have instructed that their issues be resolved immediately. Our government stands firmly with students and the youth. We are working on meeting their demands," said Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.
Many aspirants voiced disappointment about repeated delays, with some wanting the typing test held in October instead of December.
The Congress party also threw its support behind them, criticizing the BJP-led government for not sticking to a clear recruitment schedule.