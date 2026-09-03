Job seekers protest outside Brajesh Pathak's residence over 3,284 posts

Pathak met the crowd and said he'd push for immediate action: "I met the candidates and spoke to the UPSSSC Chairman. I have instructed that their issues be resolved immediately. Our government stands firmly with students and the youth. We are working on meeting their demands," said Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Many aspirants voiced disappointment about repeated delays, with some wanting the typing test held in October instead of December.

The Congress party also threw its support behind them, criticizing the BJP-led government for not sticking to a clear recruitment schedule.