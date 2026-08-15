Jodhawas school roof collapse leaves 174 students in 3 rooms

Things ramped up when about 50 Cockroach Janta Party activists joined the protest, leading to tense moments with police.

With leaking roofs and only one senior teacher out of six positions filled, frustration was high.

The good news: officials promised classroom repairs within a week and seven new classrooms in three months.

The village will also build a playground, and the shortage of teachers would be addressed.

Activist Ashutosh Ranka called on the state to fix unsafe schools everywhere, because every student deserves better.