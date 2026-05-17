Rajasthan sisters die by suicide after years of gang-rape, blackmail

In a shocking incident in rural Jodhpur , Rajasthan , two sisters have died by suicide after years of alleged gang-rape and blackmail, according to a report by NDTV. The younger sister had first filed a complaint in April, accusing eight men of sexually assaulting and blackmailing her elder sister for four years. Her younger sister took the extreme step on Friday when she climbed a water tank and consumed poison after demanding justice.

Complaint details Younger sister filed complaint on April 11 The younger sister had filed a police complaint on April 11, naming Mahipal, an e-Mitra service center operator, and seven others, namely, Shivraj, Gopal, Vijaram, Dinesh, Manoj, and Pukhraj. She accused them of gang-raping her sister and extorting money through blackmail. Despite filing an FIR against the accused, no action was taken within a month, which led to her suicide on March 20.

Tragic sequel She warned police of ending her life if justice denied The younger sister had warned the police of her intentions to end her life if justice wasn't served. After her sister's suicide, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the same accused who threatened to make her sister's videos public. Despite filing an FIR, she continued to receive threats from the accused, who boasted about their immunity from police action.

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Public outcry Rajput community protests against police, demand justice The deaths of the two sisters have sparked massive outrage in the Rajput community. A crowd protested outside MDM Hospital, where the younger sister's body was kept. Hanuman Singh Khangta, president of Marwar Rajput Society, accused the police of trying to protect the accused and demanded strict action against negligent officers. Jodhpur Superintendent of Police PD Nitya said Mahipal and another accused have been detained, with their arrest process underway.

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