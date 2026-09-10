Jogi Meghana accuses Jogi Ramesh's family of dowry, attempted murder
Jogi Meghana, daughter-in-law of former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh, has gone public with serious accusations against her husband and in-laws, including dowry harassment, domestic violence, and even attempted murder.
Meghana says her family spent ₹5 crore on the wedding but was pressured for more cash, a Toyota Fortuner car, and diamond jewelry.
She met Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on September 9 to ask for police protection for herself and her parents.
Case filed against Jogi Ramesh, Rajeev
Meghana alleges her husband tried to push her off a boat in Goa and assaulted her at home this April.
Police registered a case in July against Ramesh, Rajeev (her husband), and nine others under laws covering cruelty and dowry harassment.
Ramesh has denied everything, blaming political rivals for stirring up trouble.
The family is seeking anticipatory bail as the investigation continues.