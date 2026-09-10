Jogi Meghana accuses Jogi Ramesh's family of dowry, attempted murder

Jogi Meghana, daughter-in-law of former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh, has gone public with serious accusations against her husband and in-laws, including dowry harassment, domestic violence, and even attempted murder.

Meghana says her family spent ₹5 crore on the wedding but was pressured for more cash, a Toyota Fortuner car, and diamond jewelry.

She met Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on September 9 to ask for police protection for herself and her parents.