John Brittas confronts Delhi Police over detention of CJP leaders
CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas got into a tense exchange with Delhi Police after they tried to detain him on Sunday.
This happened just after three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das, were detained aboard their flight from Mumbai after it landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday.
They were later released on a ₹50,000 bond after a court appearance.
Thousands detained in Gyanesh Kumar protests
The CJP leaders' detention was part of a larger security crackdown during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which saw thousands detained.
Brittas called the treatment of the CJP leaders "treated worse than hijackers or people accused of major financial scams."
He and fellow MP A A Rahim criticized the police action, showing political solidarity and raising concerns about how dissent is being handled right now.