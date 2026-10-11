John Brittas confronts Delhi Police over detention of CJP leaders

CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas got into a tense exchange with Delhi Police after they tried to detain him on Sunday.

This happened just after three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das, were detained aboard their flight from Mumbai after it landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday.

They were later released on a ₹50,000 bond after a court appearance.