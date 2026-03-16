Joint income tax filing for married couples? AAP leader proposes
Raghav Chadha from AAP has suggested that married couples should have the choice to file their income tax returns together.
He says this could make taxes fairer for families where one partner earns much more than the other.
For example, two people earning ₹10 lakh each pay zero tax, but if one earns ₹20 lakh and the other nothing, they pay nearly ₹2 lakh, despite having the same total income.
'One roof, 1 kitchen...': Chadha on current system
Currently, couples must file separately: there is no way to combine incomes or get household-level benefits.
Chadha summed it up: "One roof. One kitchen. One household budget. But when tax time comes, the family disappears."
He believes joint filing would help middle-class families with uneven earnings keep more of their money.
ICAI has also recommended joint filing
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also recommended joint filing in recent budget suggestions, including for 2026.
Chadha hopes these changes will make financial rules simpler and fairer for everyday Indians.