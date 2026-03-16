Joint income tax filing for married couples? AAP leader proposes India Mar 16, 2026

Raghav Chadha from AAP has suggested that married couples should have the choice to file their income tax returns together.

He says this could make taxes fairer for families where one partner earns much more than the other.

For example, two people earning ₹10 lakh each pay zero tax, but if one earns ₹20 lakh and the other nothing, they pay nearly ₹2 lakh, despite having the same total income.