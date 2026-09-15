Jordan Kinard killed en route to church ceremony in Luxembourg
India
A heartbreaking turn of events in Luxembourg: Jordan Kinard, 34, was killed in a car crash while on the way to his church ceremony.
He was on the way to the church when the car, driven by his best man (who is also the bride's brother), veered off the road and crashed into the woods.
Friends and family were already gathered at the venue, waiting for the ceremony that would never happen.
Kinard's best man hospitalized, investigation underway
The best man is now hospitalized while authorities look into what caused the accident.
Kinard leaves behind two young children and was known locally for running Pepit-Immo real estate and supporting youth soccer teams.
As Habay's mayor put it, "His death has shocked many people in the region," capturing just how deeply this loss is felt by everyone who knew him.