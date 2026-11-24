Jordan Williams allegedly killed neighbor with sword in South Brunswick
A tragic incident unfolded at the Royal Oaks Apartment Complex in South Brunswick, where 28-year-old Jordan Williams allegedly killed his neighbor, Altaray Cunningham, with a sword on November 20.
Witnesses said Williams had threatened Cunningham beforehand, and Cunningham's fiancee, Erin Bailey, believes the attack was planned.
Police found Cunningham with serious injuries when they arrived.
Williams faces 1st-degree murder charges
Williams fled but was caught after a tense standoff with SWAT officers in Franklin Township. They even had to deploy gas to remove him from the car.
He now faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
The community is grieving for Cunningham, who worked in mental health counseling and was remembered by Bailey as someone who truly cared about helping others.