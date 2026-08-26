Jorhat man arrested for stealing ₹50L cash and gold jewelry
India
A man from Jorhat, Assam, was arrested after he stole ₹50 lakh in cash and gold jewelry from his own family's home while his parents were away.
The theft came to light when his father filed a police complaint.
Police probe girlfriend and 2 journalists
He reportedly sold some of the jewelry to fund expensive gifts, including a ₹1.5-lakh iPhone for his girlfriend, and spent big on outings and parties.
Police are now checking if his girlfriend knew about the money's source, and two journalists are also being investigated for allegedly helping him sell the stolen items.