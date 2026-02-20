Joshimath: Controversy over Muslims offering namaz in municipal hall
India
A video of people offering namaz inside an under-construction municipal table tennis hall in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, went viral and stirred up debate.
The incident happened on February 18, and by the next day, local Hindu groups had met with officials to voice their concerns.
BJP leaders warn of protests
BJP leaders Amit Sati and Sameer Dimri called the event a "major lapse" by the Nagar Palika (municipal body) and warned that repeated incidents could lead to protests.
Nagar Palika promises to prevent repeat
After the uproar, the Nagar Palika said it was examining the matter and officials met with Hindu organizations.
SDM Chandrashekhar Vashishtha promised steps to prevent this from happening again and appealed for peace between communities in Joshimath.