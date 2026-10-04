Journalist accuses senior Delhi officer of groping during electoral-roll protest
An independent journalist has accused a senior Delhi Police officer of groping and pushing her while she was covering a protest at Jantar Mantar.
The demonstration was about concerns over changes to the electoral rolls, and the alleged incident happened as police detained student activist Neha Bora.
The journalist tried to file a first information report, or FIR, but says police have not acted on her complaint yet.
Journalists demand action naming Vivek Bhagat
Following the incident, journalists, protesters and lawyers gathered outside the police station, demanding action against the accused officer.
CJP member Saurav Das criticized Delhi Police for not acting quickly, while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called out the force for ignoring women's safety.
The controversy came amid a wider political dispute over the Election Commission's handling of electoral-roll revision.
ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was named in the complaint.