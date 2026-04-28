Journalists demand action after Jaganmohan Reddy killed in V Kota
India
Jaganmohan Reddy, a journalist associated with ABN Andhra Jyothy, was attacked and killed by unidentified men while out for his usual morning walk in V Kota, Chittoor district.
Journalists' bodies and civil society condemned the attack and demanded swift and stringent action against those responsible.
Police hunt around 10 suspects
Police say the attackers were on bikes, and six special teams are now on the hunt for around 10 suspects.
Forensic teams are gathering evidence at the scene, while officials look into possible motives like personal enmity.
The case has put a spotlight on the risks journalists face in high-pressure areas.