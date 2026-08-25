JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch member alleges assault, molestation at Ranchi protest
India
A woman member of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch says she was assaulted and molested during a protest against recruitment exam irregularities in Ranchi on August 21, 2026.
She filed a complaint at Kotwali police station with BJP leader of the opposition Babulal Marandi by her side.
The protest was meant to be peaceful, but things took a disturbing turn.
Police name 8 in Ranchi FIR
Police have named eight people in the FIR, with 30 others still unidentified.
Officer Sanoj Choudhary confirmed charges include molestation and other offenses.
Marandi called the attack cowardly and promised that BJP will stand with protesters seeking fair exams and justice.