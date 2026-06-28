June 2026 among India's driest months in 146 years India Jun 28, 2026

June 2026 was one of India's driest in 146 years of record-keeping, even though the southwest monsoon showed up a little behind schedule.

After reaching Kerala on June 4 and spreading quickly, rains stalled for two weeks, leaving the country with a 40% deficit overall and central India short by a huge 60%.

The IMD says even though showers picked up late in the month, this year's total rainfall will likely be below normal.