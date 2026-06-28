June 2026 among India's driest months in 146 years
India
June 2026 was one of India's driest in 146 years of record-keeping, even though the southwest monsoon showed up a little behind schedule.
After reaching Kerala on June 4 and spreading quickly, rains stalled for two weeks, leaving the country with a 40% deficit overall and central India short by a huge 60%.
The IMD says even though showers picked up late in the month, this year's total rainfall will likely be below normal.
Five systems curbed India's monsoon rains
A mix of five weather systems, including weak ocean winds and dry air from northwest India, teamed up to hold back clouds and moisture.
El Nino also made an appearance, but its real impact might hit later in the season.
All this means less rain than usual, especially for central and eastern regions.