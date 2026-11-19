Justice Gowda urges SC review of ECI 13cr deletions
Big news from Bhubaneswar: Former Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopala Gowda says the Election Commission of India (ECI) deleted 13 crore names from voter lists during a recent revision.
He believes this move could unfairly benefit one political party and put democracy at risk, urging the Supreme Court to step in and review how these changes were made.
Debate grows over ECI SIR transparency
Justice Gowda also criticized the ECI for not being open about disagreements within its own ranks, saying this lack of transparency hurts trust in elections.
Legal experts, retired judges, and civil society groups are now debating transparency in voter verification and the independence of election commissioners, with critics and opposition parties warning it could lead to mass disenfranchisement, and Justice Gowda urging the Supreme Court to scrutinize every aspect of the SIR process.