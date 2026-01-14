Justice GR Swaminathan: Why is he in the spotlight?

Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court is making headlines after more than 100 opposition MPs filed an impeachment motion against him. They accuse him of caste bias and favoring right-wing lawyers, saying his recent judgments—particularly his order permitting the lighting of a lamp at Thirupparankundram temple—promote Hindu religious practices.

What sparked all this? The main issue is a December 2025 order where Justice Swaminathan ordered authorities to permit the lighting of a sacred lamp at Thirupparankundram temple during the Karthigai Deepam festival, near a dargah.

MPs say this move goes against India's secular values by supporting one religion over others.

Who exactly is Justice Swaminathan? He's a first-generation lawyer from Thiruvarur who became a Madras High Court judge in 2017 and went permanent in 2019.

Before that, he practiced law in Chennai and Puducherry, and served as Assistant Solicitor General.

He's set to retire in 2030.

How are others reacting? The motion has drawn pushback from 56 former Supreme Court and High Court judges, who've urged MPs to drop it.

They warn that targeting judges like this could threaten judicial independence—saying disagreements should be sorted through appeals, not impeachment.