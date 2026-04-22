Justice Tejas Karia bows out of Arvind Kejriwal PIL, reassigned
India
Justice Tejas Karia has bowed out of a PIL targeting AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, which centers on the alleged misuse of court recordings in the liquor policy case.
The matter landed before Chief Justice D. K. Upadhyaya on Wednesday and is now set to be heard by a different bench.
Vaibhav Singh alleges coordinated court recordings
Vaibhav Singh, who filed the PIL, says Kejriwal and others shared unauthorized court recordings online with comments meant to mislead people and hurt the judiciary's image.
He wants a Special Investigation Team to look into what he calls a coordinated attempt to sway public opinion using these clips.
Tejas Karia previously represented Meta Platforms
Justice Karia used to represent Meta Platforms in another case brought by Singh, a move that highlights just how tricky social media and legal boundaries can get.