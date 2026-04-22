Justice Tejas Karia bows out of Arvind Kejriwal PIL, reassigned India Apr 22, 2026

Justice Tejas Karia has bowed out of a PIL targeting AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, which centers on the alleged misuse of court recordings in the liquor policy case.

The matter landed before Chief Justice D. K. Upadhyaya on Wednesday and is now set to be heard by a different bench.