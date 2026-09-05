Justice Ujjal Bhuyan criticizes police force on NEET protesters
India
Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan openly criticized the police for using force on NEET protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20.
At a recent book launch, he said he was troubled by reports of officers physically assaulting protesters, reminding everyone that public trust in the police depends on their fairness and integrity.
SC panel to probe police brutality
Reacting to public concern, the Supreme Court has created a special committee led by former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to investigate claims of police brutality during the protests.
The panel will review evidence such as CCTV footage and look into complaints about lathi charges, tear gas, pellet guns, and harassment, especially toward women protesters.