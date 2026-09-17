K Muraleedharan announces INKEL will prepare Thiruvananthapuram hospitals master plan
India
Kerala is gearing up to give some of Thiruvananthapuram's major health institutions a major facelift.
Health Minister K Muraleedharan just announced a new master plan focused on revamping the General Hospital, Peroorkada Model District Hospital, and the Peroorkada Mental Health Centre (Happiness and Wellness Centre).
Infrastructure Kerala Limited (INKEL) has been entrusted with preparing the master plan.
INKEL to survey and blueprint hospitals
INKEL will survey these three major health institutions, checking the condition of existing buildings, infrastructure, available land, and future development needs, to figure out what needs fixing or expanding.
Based on their findings, they'll draw up detailed blueprints for upgrades so these hospitals can better serve people in the future.