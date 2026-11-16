K Prabhakaran Nair dies at 88 in Kozhikode, Keralam
K Prabhakaran Nair, a trailblazer in sustainable agriculture and soil science, passed away at his home in Kozhikode, Keralam, at age 88.
Nair established Fort Hare agriculture department
Nair's journey took him from earning a Ph.D. in agronomy at IARI, New Delhi, to postdoctoral work in Belgium.
He set up the Agriculture Department at South Africa's University of Fort Hare after Nelson Mandela invited him.
Nair wrote around 20 books, one even launched by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
He leaves behind his wife and two children, along with a legacy that's still growing.