K Prabhakaran Nair dies at 88 in Kozhikode, Keralam

Nair's journey took him from earning a Ph.D. in agronomy at IARI, New Delhi, to postdoctoral work in Belgium.

He set up the Agriculture Department at South Africa's University of Fort Hare after Nelson Mandela invited him.

Nair wrote around 20 books, one even launched by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He leaves behind his wife and two children, along with a legacy that's still growing.