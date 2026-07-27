K Radhakrishnan committee recommends 101 NTA reforms after NEET-UG leak
After the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak, a committee led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan has pushed for major upgrades to how exams are run.
They received responses from more than 37,000 students and parents before recommending 101 ways to make the National Testing Agency (NTA) more secure and reliable.
Committee seeks DIGI-EXAM, 1,000+ secure centers
The committee wants question papers delivered digitally and printed securely at exam centers.
Their DIGI-EXAM system would use biometrics and AI to verify students at multiple stages.
Plans also include splitting NTA into 10 focused teams, building 1,000-plus government-secured test centers, offering mental health support, using AI to handle complaints quickly, and keeping a closer eye on coaching institutes, all aimed at making exams safer and less stressful for everyone.