K Shobha Reddy seeks transparent outdoor advertising process in Telangana
K Shobha Reddy, a businesswoman from Telangana, is asking the state government to make outdoor advertising more transparent.
She says she was invited by a person she believed to be close to the chief minister to discuss her proposal privately, but she's been waiting nearly three years for an official and open process.
Reddy wants everyone to get a fair shot: a transparent, dignified process.
Reddy seeks temporary outdoor ad opportunity
Reddy raised concerns about having submitted revenue-sharing proposals and seeking a temporary opportunity in the outdoor advertising sector until regular tenders are called.
She also questioned why some ad structures get exemptions or relaxations under G.O. Ms. No. 68 despite compliance issues.
She shared online that she is not asking for any special favor, only a lawful opportunity, equal treatment, and dignity, hoping for real change in how things work.