K Vinothini Class VIII missing from Tamil Nadu, found Puducherry
A Class VIII student from Tamil Nadu, K Vinothini, went missing after leaving for school but never arrived.
Her teacher noticed her absence and let her mother know, which set off a frantic search by her family.
After hours of worry and no leads, they turned to the police for help.
Police quickly reunite family with Vinothini
Once Vinothini's mother filed a missing-person report, local police jumped into action and managed to track the girl down in Puducherry by the very next day.
Thanks to their fast response and teamwork, Vinothini was safely reunited with her family, a reminder of how important quick coordination can be in situations like this.