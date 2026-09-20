K Yesu dies during Tadepalligudem immersion, 3 injured in Sattenapalli
India
This year's Ganesh immersion in Andhra Pradesh took a sad turn.
On September 19, K Yesu, 46, died of cardiac arrest during the Vinayaka Nimajjanam procession in Tadepalligudem.
The next day, three devotees were injured after a group clash broke out at Jangam Bazaar in Sattenapalli. Police stepped in to calm things down.
Safety concerns over religious gatherings
These incidents have sparked fresh worries about how safe big religious gatherings really are.