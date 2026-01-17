Kabaddi promoter murder: Main shooter killed in Mohali encounter
Karann Pathak, known as Karan Defaulter, was shot dead by police near Rurki Kham village after being on the run.
Pathak was the main shooter in the murder of kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh (Rana Balachauria), who was killed during a tournament last December.
Just a day before the encounter, Pathak had escaped police custody by attacking an officer while being taken to hospital.
What happened next and where things stand
After a six-hour search, police tracked Pathak down early Saturday morning. He fired several shots at officers before being killed in a half-hour standoff.
Another accused, Harpinder (Middi), was also killed earlier in a separate encounter.
Several suspects have been arrested, while at least one associate remains at large.
Investigators are now looking into how this group managed their operations across six states using taxis and trains.