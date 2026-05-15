Kaddu, IGI Airport stray, allegedly removed by authorities then adopted
India
Kaddu, a well-known stray at Delhi's IGI Airport, went missing after authorities allegedly removed her for reported aggressive behavior.
She was later found safe and has now been adopted into a loving home.
Her journey shows how much people can care for community animals, even when things get complicated.
Community cared for Kaddu, Dholu unresolved
Kaddu wasn't owned by anyone but had a whole group of animal lovers looking out for her, feeding, vaccinating, and making sure she was okay.
Her case highlights ongoing debates about how stray animals should be treated in busy public places.
While Kaddu got a happy ending, the fate of Dholu, another airport dog removed from the airport premises, is still unresolved.