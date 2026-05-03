Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 registrations open with computerized draw
Thinking about a spiritual adventure? Registrations for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 are now live.
This iconic pilgrimage, happening June to September, takes you to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, sites deeply meaningful to Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains.
You can apply online until May 19, 2026, and spots will be picked through a computerized draw for fairness.
Lipulekh ₹2.09L, Nathu La ₹3.31L
You get two route options: Lipulekh Pass (tougher, 22 days, ₹2.09 lakh) or Nathu La Pass (easier, 21 days, ₹3.31 lakh).
There will be around 20 batches of about 50 people each.
Only Indian citizens aged 18 to 70 with valid passports can apply; unfortunately, foreign nationals and OCI cardholders cannot join in.
Medical screening is required because of the high-altitude trek.
Adityanath distributed ₹1L to 555 pilgrims
While there's no government subsidy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed ₹1 lakh in financial assistance to 555 pilgrims earlier in March, so it's worth checking if you qualify.
Either way, staying fit and following all guidelines is a must for this once-in-a-lifetime journey.