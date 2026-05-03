Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 registrations open with computerized draw

Lipulekh ₹2.09L, Nathu La ₹3.31L

You get two route options: Lipulekh Pass (tougher, 22 days, ₹2.09 lakh) or Nathu La Pass (easier, 21 days, ₹3.31 lakh).

There will be around 20 batches of about 50 people each.

Only Indian citizens aged 18 to 70 with valid passports can apply; unfortunately, foreign nationals and OCI cardholders cannot join in.

Medical screening is required because of the high-altitude trek.