Kailash Mansarovar Yatra floods leave 17 missing, including 14 foreigners
At least 17 people from Gujarat, including 14 foreign nationals, are missing or uncontactable after flash floods hit Nepal during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
Most of those reported missing were traveling for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra, including via the Kerung/Kyirong route, when the floods struck areas near the Bhote Koshi River and Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border.
Authorities are working to reconnect with those who haven't been heard from.
Group includes 9 US citizens
The group includes nine US citizens, two Canadians, two New Zealanders of Indian origin, and one Australian citizen.
Among them is an NRI couple from Anand, Bimalkumar Patel and his wife Jaiminaben, who were last contacted on Wednesday morning.
The couple had left their 12-year-old son with his uncle in Anand.
Three people from Surat, two residing in the US and one in Mumbai, have also been out of contact for over a day.
Families from Kheda, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Amreli, and Rajkot are still waiting for updates as search efforts continue.