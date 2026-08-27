Kailash Mansarovar Yatra floods leave 17 missing, including 14 foreigners

At least 17 people from Gujarat, including 14 foreign nationals, are missing or uncontactable after flash floods hit Nepal during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Most of those reported missing were traveling for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra, including via the Kerung/Kyirong route, when the floods struck areas near the Bhote Koshi River and Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border.

Authorities are working to reconnect with those who haven't been heard from.