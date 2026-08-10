Kakarla Samatha surrenders to Telangana police as banned CPI-ML leader
Senior Maoist leader Kakarla Samatha, a senior leader of the banned CPI-ML People's War Group, has surrendered to Telangana police after remaining underground for more than four decades.
The announcement came from the state's top cop, C.V. Anand, during his visit to Mulugu district on Monday, August 10, 2026.
Samatha joined the group back in 1985 and went on to hold major roles within its committees.
Kakarla Samatha eligible for Telangana rehabilitation
Samatha played a key part in shaping party ideology and worked closely with top Maoist leaders like Ganapathi.
Her family has also been deeply involved: her sister surrendered last year, and her husband died in an encounter in 2010.
With her surrender, Samatha will be eligible for Telangana's rehabilitation policy, which helps former Maoists start over; so far, ₹2 crore has been given out to others who left the movement.