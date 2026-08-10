Kakarla Samatha surrenders to Telangana police as banned CPI-ML leader

Senior Maoist leader Kakarla Samatha, a senior leader of the banned CPI-ML People's War Group, has surrendered to Telangana police after remaining underground for more than four decades.

The announcement came from the state's top cop, C.V. Anand, during his visit to Mulugu district on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Samatha joined the group back in 1985 and went on to hold major roles within its committees.