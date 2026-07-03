Kakkaravila mini-bus carrying 11 flips into canal, 7 injured
India
A mini-bus carrying nine students and two staff members flipped into a canal in Kakkaravila, Kerala, on Friday.
The bus is suspected to have lost control when its tire got stuck in mud on a narrow road.
Seven children were injured, most with minor wounds, but two are still being treated for fractures.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
Neyyattinkara General Hospital receives injured students
Local residents and officials jumped in to help, pulling everyone out of the bus and getting the injured students to Neyyattinkara General Hospital quickly.
Police have started an investigation to figure out exactly what went wrong.