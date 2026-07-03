Kakkaravila mini-bus carrying 11 flips into canal, 7 injured India Jul 03, 2026

A mini-bus carrying nine students and two staff members flipped into a canal in Kakkaravila, Kerala, on Friday.

The bus is suspected to have lost control when its tire got stuck in mud on a narrow road.

Seven children were injured, most with minor wounds, but two are still being treated for fractures.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.