Kakkoor wedding bus overturns and hits gas station, 35 injured
India
A bus carrying wedding guests at Kakkoor near Koothattukulam in Kerala overturned after reportedly giving way to a motorcycle rider attempting an erroneous maneuver.
The crash injured 35 people, with four seriously hurt.
The bus was headed from Kalady to Elanji when it lost control and hit a gas station.
CCTV expected to aid investigation
The four seriously injured were rushed to a private hospital, while others got treated for injuries.
CCTV footage of the accident is expected to assist authorities in determining the circumstances that led to the accident.
The condition of the seriously injured was not immediately known.