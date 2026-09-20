Kala Jathedi granted 5 hour Tihar parole for daughters' naming
Kala Jathedi, a well-known gangster locked up in Tihar Jail, just got five hours of parole to attend his twin daughters' naming ceremony today in his hometown, Jathedi village, Sonipat.
His wife Anuradha Choudhary is hosting the event, with religious rituals planned from morning till evening.
Police from both Delhi and Sonipat will keep a close watch on his movement during the visit.
Kala Jathedi faces 31 cases
Jathedi has a serious criminal record (31 cases including murder) across several states, and there's even a ₹700,000 reward out for tips leading to his arrest.
This isn't his first temporary release; he was allowed out for four hours back in July after his daughters were born.
Even with all the security concerns, it's clear these family moments still matter a lot to him and his loved ones.