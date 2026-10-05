Kalamassery woman promised spa manager job allegedly drugged and gang-raped
India
In Kalamassery, Kerala, a woman was promised a spa manager job but was instead allegedly drugged and gang-raped in Kalamassery on October 2.
The accused also allegedly recorded visuals of the woman.
She is currently in the ICU receiving treatment.
Survivor filed complaint, 2 men arrested
After telling her husband what happened, the survivor filed a police complaint.
Two men, Sreeraj and Jithu, have been arrested so far, while another woman is also reportedly among the accused.
An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to establish the full sequence of events.