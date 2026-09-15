Kalyan Bainsla arrested after more than 2 days for hit-and-run
After more than two days evading police, the hit-and-run accused Kalyan Bainsla was arrested on Tuesday.
He allegedly struck biker Shivani Chauhan (Sia) while she was riding on Gurugram's Golf Course Road and then fled.
Footage prompts attempted murder charge
What started as a rash driving case quickly escalated after footage captured by a camera mounted on her bike showed the collision. Police upgraded the charge to attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Sia claimed the occupants of the car appeared to be intoxicated. While Bainsla said that a group of bikers had been riding aggressively and that Sia suddenly turned while he was attempting to take a turn,
Sia criticized police for not catching him sooner, a delay she called negligence. Eventually, a Gurugram Police team tracked him down in Rajasthan.