Kalyan Bainsla arrested after more than 2 days for hit-and-run

What started as a rash driving case quickly escalated after footage captured by a camera mounted on her bike showed the collision. Police upgraded the charge to attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sia claimed the occupants of the car appeared to be intoxicated. While Bainsla said that a group of bikers had been riding aggressively and that Sia suddenly turned while he was attempting to take a turn,

Sia criticized police for not catching him sooner, a delay she called negligence. Eventually, a Gurugram Police team tracked him down in Rajasthan.