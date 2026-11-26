Kalyani allegedly strangled by father Kailas Ade in Adilabad, Telangana
A 19-year-old woman named Kalyani was allegedly killed by her father in Adilabad, Telangana, after she told her family about her relationship with a cousin.
Her parents had planned her engagement for the next day, but things turned tragic when her father, Kailas Ade, reportedly strangled her and tried to make it look like a suicide.
Kailas Ade allegedly admitted killing daughter
Villagers grew suspicious when Kalyani's last rites were rushed.
Their concerns prompted a police investigation, during which Kailas allegedly admitted to killing his daughter, police said.
The case is now under investigation as a suspected honor killing, highlighting how clashes between personal choices and family expectations can have heartbreaking consequences.