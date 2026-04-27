Kamareddy woman Lakshmi held after husband Kodanda Shivaji dies
India
In Kamareddy, Telangana, a woman named Lakshmi was taken into custody after her husband, Kodanda Shivaji, died during a heated argument at home.
The couple, who lived with their two daughters and were facing money troubles, reportedly clashed over daily issues like finances and food.
Lakshmi allegedly attacked husband with machete
Things escalated when Shivaji questioned Lakshmi about not cooking nonvegetarian food.
The fight turned violent, and police said Lakshmi attacked him with a machete.
Neighbors called the police, who are now looking into whether this was an impulsive act or something planned.
Lakshmi remains in custody as the investigation continues.