Kamini Kumari, 24, dies in Noida, family alleges dowry harassment
India
A 24-year-old woman, Kamini Kumari, died after allegedly jumping from her 16th-floor apartment in Noida on Sunday evening, August 9.
She and her husband had only been married a month.
Kamini's family claims she faced dowry harassment from her husband, Manthan Dhiman.
Noida police probe, husband cites depression
The Noida police are looking into the case. No suicide note was found, and Kamini was declared dead at the hospital.
Her husband says she was struggling with depression and was receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, the police have sent her body for an autopsy and are investigating the family's complaint about dowry harassment.
Further action will depend on what their inquiry finds.