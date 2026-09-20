Kangpokpi protests after 6 Kuki villagers allegedly detained in Kholen
India
On Tuesday night, Manipur's Kangpokpi district saw protests after six Kuki villagers from Kholen were allegedly detained.
The unrest quickly escalated: protesters burned tires and damaged government vehicles, fueled by recent attacks in their village and ongoing tensions.
Clash on NH2 in Kangpokpi
Protesters dug up parts of National Highway 2 to stop security forces, leading to a clash where tear gas was used and a few agitators suffered injuries.
The situation cooled down after the detained village volunteers were released. For now, things are calm again.
The incident highlights how fragile peace still is in violence-hit areas of Manipur.