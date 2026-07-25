Kanhaiya Kumar arrested after Kerala house dispute with commissioner
India
Kanhaiya Kumar, the AICC in-charge of the NSUI, was arrested by the Delhi Police at Kerala House after a heated argument with the resident commissioner.
The dispute started when Kanhaiya tried to get a room reportedly booked under his friend's name, but he was told nothing was available.
Things escalated quickly, leading to police involvement and his arrest.
Kanhaiya Kumar alleges Amit Shah involvement
While in custody, Kanhaiya claimed political interference behind his arrest, mentioning union home minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police.
His team says legal help is on the way.
For context, Kerala House has often been linked to anti-government protests, earlier providing facilities for wrestlers to freshen up protesting against the former Wrestling Federation of India chief.