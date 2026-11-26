Here's a sweet reminder that it's never too late for new beginnings.

Kanhaiya Lal, 75, and Sabina, 63, after Kanhaiya Lal was abandoned by his family, found companionship and tied the knot at Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Residents, staff, and guests cheered them on as they started this new chapter together.