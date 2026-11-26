Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina marry at Apna Ghar in Bilaspur
Here's a sweet reminder that it's never too late for new beginnings.
Kanhaiya Lal, 75, and Sabina, 63, after Kanhaiya Lal was abandoned by his family, found companionship and tied the knot at Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.
Residents, staff, and guests cheered them on as they started this new chapter together.
Hindu rituals, couple relocating to Nalagarh
Their wedding followed Hindu traditions: think garland exchanges and sacred fire rituals, with even the local deputy commissioner joining to offer her congratulations.
After everything they've been through, Kanhaiya and Sabina will now begin their married life at another old-age home in Nalagarh, Solan district.