Kanjurmarg signal failure disrupts Vikhroli-Bhandup Central Railway section around 9:30
India
Mumbai's Central Railway had a rough Monday morning after a signal failure at Kanjurmarg station threw the Vikhroli-Bhandup section off track around 9:30am.
Trains were delayed, and signals went blank, but railway teams quickly set up backup plans to keep things moving and limit hassle for commuters.
Central Railway crews begin phased repairs
Repair crews jumped in right away, working in phases to get the signaling system back on track.
Services slowly return to normal.
If you're heading out, double-check train schedules before you leave and hang tight while the railway staff works to sort things out.