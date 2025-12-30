Next Article
Kannada-Tamil actress Nandini CM dies by suicide in Bengaluru
India
Nandini CM, a 26-year-old actor known for her roles in Kannada and Tamil TV serials, died by suicide at her Bengaluru PG on Sunday night.
She was found after returning from meeting a friend, with police registering the case as an unnatural death.
What happened and why it matters
Police found diary entries suggesting Nandini faced family pressure to take a government job instead of acting—a choice she stood by even after being offered one following her father's death.
Her mother said she doesn't suspect anyone's involvement.
Nandini's story highlights the tough choices young artists sometimes face between passion and family expectations.