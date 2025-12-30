Next Article
Telangana hostel warden caught on video assaulting student, sparks outrage
India
A video from Telangana showing a hostel warden physically assaulting a female student has triggered widespread anger.
The footage, filmed by another student last month, shows the warden accusing the girl of going missing after an exam and then hitting her with her hands and a stick as the student pleads for mercy.
Students demand action and better safety
Student groups are calling for strict action against the warden and stronger safety rules in hostels, especially to protect SC students.
Despite the public outcry and viral video, officials haven't announced any punishment yet.
Many are urging authorities to step up and make sure students feel safe in hostels.