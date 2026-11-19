Kanniyakumari readies safety for Sabarimala pilgrims with 130 police
With the Sabarimala pilgrimage season underway, Kanniyakumari has stepped up safety for visitors.
130 police personnel are stationed at busy junctions, coastal spots, and rest areas.
Plus, nine May I Help You centers are ready to guide and support pilgrims as they pass through.
Kanniyakumari has CCTV room and routes
The district now has a CCTV control room at Kanniyakumari police station to keep an eye on crowds and traffic.
Police have set up special entry and exit routes on Tiruvalluvar Salai to avoid jams, while beachside speakers share real-time updates.
Officers are also watching out for traffic violations to help everyone stay safe during this busy season.