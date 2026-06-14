Kannur Airport in Kerala cleared after fake email bomb threat
India
Kannur Airport in Kerala got a fake bomb threat by email on Saturday, claiming explosives were planted to destroy the place.
Security teams quickly checked the airport and some planes, but nothing suspicious turned up: it was all a false alarm.
Police investigate Gmail bomb hoax
Police have started an investigation based on a complaint from airport staff.
The email came from a Gmail account, so authorities are asking Google to help track down who sent it.
They are taking the incident seriously to keep everyone safe, and efforts to find the person behind the hoax are ongoing.