Kannur Dental College protests after Nithin Raj death, faculty charged
India
Students at Kannur Dental College are holding silent protests after first-year dental student Nithin Raj died from a fall on April 10.
His death has led to serious allegations of caste-based harassment, with two faculty members now facing charges under the SC/ST Act and for allegedly abetting suicide.
Students demand M K Ram removal
Protesters want the removal of M K Ram, the head of dental anatomy and a prime accused in the case.
They're also calling out college management for not being transparent or responsive to student issues.
As investigations by multiple commissions continue, students are protesting on campus and say they won't wear their white coats until justice is done.