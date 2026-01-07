Kanpur: 14-year-old girl allegedly assaulted by men in police uniform

Delayed police response; investigation now underway

Her brother discovered her in a semi-conscious state around midnight and called for help, but emergency services were slow to respond.

When he reported that one suspect was a policeman, local officers turned him away, prompting the family to approach senior officials.

An FIR has since been filed for kidnapping and gang rape. A journalist has been taken into custody and is being questioned; his arrest will be made after the interrogation is completed, while a police constable is also under investigation.

Authorities say the probe will be transparent and fair.