Kanpur: 14-year-old girl allegedly assaulted by men in police uniform
In Kanpur's Sachendi area, a 14-year-old girl was reportedly abducted late Monday night and gang-raped by two men, one dressed as a policeman.
She was taken to a deserted railway track, assaulted for nearly two hours, and later found unconscious outside her home.
The case has been registered under the POCSO Act.
Delayed police response; investigation now underway
Her brother discovered her in a semi-conscious state around midnight and called for help, but emergency services were slow to respond.
When he reported that one suspect was a policeman, local officers turned him away, prompting the family to approach senior officials.
An FIR has since been filed for kidnapping and gang rape. A journalist has been taken into custody and is being questioned; his arrest will be made after the interrogation is completed, while a police constable is also under investigation.
Authorities say the probe will be transparent and fair.