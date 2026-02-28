Kanpur crash Lamborghini to be released on ₹8.30cr bond

The incident occurred on February 8 when the Lamborghini was allegedly speeding on Kanpur's VIP Road. The car first hit an e-rickshaw, then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle, flinging its rider 10 feet away. After dragging the bike for some distance, the Lamborghini collided with an electric pole and came to a stop. Preliminary investigations indicated that Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, was driving the car at the time of the accident.

Legal proceedings

Mishra's driver took blame for accident

Shivam Mishra was arrested four days after the incident on charges of negligent and rash driving, endangering lives, and causing hurt by dangerous means. He was later released on a ₹20,000 bail bond. Three days into his arrest, Mohan, identified as Mishra's driver, appeared in court claiming responsibility for the accident. He said he lost control of the car after Mishra had a sudden seizure and alleged a malfunction in the auto-locking system delayed their exit from the vehicle.