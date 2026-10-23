Kanpur Dehat forensic student dies by suicide, family alleges harassment

An 18-year-old forensic science student from Kanpur Dehat died by suicide on May 14, 2026, while staying with relatives in Sarfabad near Noida for her exam.

Her family says a man from Kanpur, who the victim's father in the FIR said introduced himself as a leader of a political party, harassed her and pressured her to marry him.

They also allege he assaulted her back in November 2025 and on the day of the incident approached their home to inform them that their daughter was going to end her life by hanging herself.