Kanpur man arrested for killing wife after argument over trust
In Kanpur, 22-year-old Sachin has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Shweta after a heated argument about suspected infidelity.
The couple had married against their families' wishes and lived in a rented room.
On Friday, things escalated when Sachin confronted Shweta about her bank deposits and friendships, leading to a fight that turned deadly.
What happened next
After the argument, Shweta reportedly threatened to leave him for someone else.
In anger, Sachin strangled her and her body was found wrapped in a blanket.
He wandered the city for hours before surrendering at the police station in tears and revealing what he had done.
Police have recovered Shweta's body and started an investigation, with the case highlighting serious issues around trust and domestic violence in relationships.